[LIVE] Caruana Galizia murder: Yorgen Fenech compilation of evidence continues

The compilation of evidence against the man alleged to have masterminded the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder, Yorgen Fenech, continues this morning.

The evidence against Fenech primarily rests on the testimony of Melvin Theuma, the middleman in the murder. Theuma, who had secretly recorded various conversations between himself, Fenech and others, was given a presidential pardon in 2019 to tell all.

Daphne Caruana Galizia, an investigative journalist, died in a car bomb explosion outside her home in Bidnija in October 2017.

Theuma has testified that Fenech told him to make arrangements with the Degiorgio brothers to get rid of Caruana Galizia because of information she was going to publish about his uncle Ray. However, Theuma said that he later understood that the information was related to Fenech and not his uncle. Theuma told investigators he did not know what this information was.

Theuma got in touch with Alfred Degiorgio and a price of €150,000 was agreed for Caruana Galizia's murder. Theuma gave the go-ahead for the murder after the 2017 general election result when Fenech told him to "get on with it".

Alfred, his brother George, and their associate Vince Muscat were arrested in December 2017 and charged with carrying out the murder.

In February this year, Muscat admitted guilt and was sentenced to 15 years in prison after a plea bargain agreement. Proceedings against the Degiorgio brothers are continuing.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello is hearing the compilation of evidence against Fenech.

The prosecution is being led by Superintendent Keith Arnaud and Inspector Kurt Zahra, assisted by the Attorney General.

The defence lawyers are Marion Camilleri, Gianluca Caruana Curran and Charles Mercieca.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are appearing parte civile for the Caruana Galizia family.

