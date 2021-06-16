menu

[LIVE] Caruana Galizia murder: Yorgen Fenech compilation of evidence continues

matthew_agius
16 June 2021, 10:01am
by Matthew Agius
Alleged mastermind: Yorgen Fenech
10:43 Mercieca asks about the condition of the device when she received it. Kurt Sansone
10:41 “You need a badge to access the room,” says the witness. “Around 10 people have a key card,” she adds, when asked about it. She was not aware of any logging procedures regarding visits to the Faraday room. Kurt Sansone
10:40 Mercieca asks how many Faraday rooms Europol had, but is overruled on the objection of the prosecution. Kurt Sansone
10:39 The exhibit was examined in a Faraday room, which isolates the device from radio frequencies. It is in Europol HQ and is accessible to several staff members, the witness says. Kurt Sansone
10:37 Mercieca asks if she had a way of verifying if anyone had accessed the device before she worked on it. Toma says she did not. Kurt Sansone
10:37 The expert explains that it is best practice to work on the image. “It is to preserve the integrity of the device. That is why we were working on the forensic image,” she says. Kurt Sansone
10:36 Mercieca: “Why not use the original device?” Kurt Sansone
10:35 Toma: “It is necessary because it is a bit by bit copy of the exhibit. Then when you want to analyse it you are not working on the original exhibit anymore, you are working on the image.” Kurt Sansone
10:35 Mercieca asks why a forensic image is necessary. Kurt Sansone
10:34 Mercieca asks if she created a forensic image of the phone. She explains that it is called a “partial extraction”. Toma says she did not make any analysis. “After the partial extraction, I proceeded to the unlocking process. IT is a multi-task process,” she says. Kurt Sansone
10:33 She affirms this. Kurt Sansone
10:33 Mercieca: “In the last sitting you told us that you had been told to conduct an immediate forensic examination.” Kurt Sansone
10:30 Mercieca asks her to confirm the contents and that she had presented it herself. Toma confirms the document is the same she had submitted. Kurt Sansone
10:28 Defence lawyer Charles Mercieca cross-examines. He shows her documentation which she had exhibited to the court. Kurt Sansone
10:27 She tells the court that she is a seconded national expert in the digital forensic lab. Kurt Sansone
10:26 Next up is the Europol expert who testified in a previous sitting, Yulia Toma. Kurt Sansone
10:23 Another sergeant, stationed at Mosta, takes her place on the stand to exhibit her report on the murder. She had gone to the scene of the murder and the report details all of what she had seen. Kurt Sansone
10:22 The police officer steps off the witness stand. Kurt Sansone
10:21 The Maya was the vessel on which George Degiorgio was on when he detonated the bomb that killed Caruana Galizia. Kurt Sansone
10:21 He also exhibits surveillance footage of the Maya entering the harbour and docking near the potato shed in Marsa. This was taken after the murder, in November. The witness had created a timeline of the Maya's movements with the photographs. Kurt Sansone
10:20 After the murder, part of his duties was the collection of CCTV from court experts. Some of them were from the Grand Harbour. Stills of vessels of interest were taken. He presents a 31-page report of still frames from the footage. Kurt Sansone
10:19 Another former officer, a sergeant takes the stand. He retired from the police force in 2019. At the time, he was a CID sergeant with Arnaud. Kurt Sansone
10:17 Lawyer Gianluca Caruana Curran cross-examines him. The witness says that Fenech did not have a bad attitude during the arrest and searches. Kurt Sansone
10:15 The officer had helped in the search of Fenech's boat and his residence at Portomaso. Kurt Sansone
10:15 Yorgen Fenech was informed that he was arrested. The officers told him they were from the drugs squad and Fenech had said “it’s better because we won’t take long”. They then told him he was being arrested in connection with the homicide of Daphne Caruana Galizia. Kurt Sansone
10:13 A former police constable who worked at the Drugs Squad testifies. He left in 2020. His involvement in the case was in the arrest of Fenech. Inspector Kevin Pulis had informed the arresting officers that there was a vessel in Portomaso that had been stopped by the AFM and that the officers had to go make arrests. He says that there were two men on the vessel, Yorgen Fenech and the skipper. Kurt Sansone
10:12 Superintendent Keith Arnaud says he has two former officers to testify and then a Europol expert for cross-examination. After that, he says Matthew Caruana Galizia will take the stand. Kurt Sansone
10:09 Magistrate Rachel Montebello enters the courtroom and the sitting begins. Kurt Sansone
10:08 Yorgen Fenech steps into the courtroom accompanied by prison guards. While we wait for the magistrate to emerge from chambers, Caruana Curran and Mercieca move over to sit next to Fenech. Kurt Sansone
10:06 Our senior court reporter Matthew Agius tells us that Europol representatives are expected to testify in today’s sitting. Kurt Sansone
10:05 So far there is no sign of Yorgen Fenech but prosecuting Superintendent Keith Arnaud is inside the courtroom as are Caruana Galizia family lawyer Jason Azzopardi and defence lawyers Gianluca Caruana Curran and Charles Mercieca. Kurt Sansone
10:03 Good morning. Kurt Sansone

The evidence against Fenech primarily rests on the testimony of Melvin Theuma, the middleman in the murder. Theuma, who had secretly recorded various conversations between himself, Fenech and others, was given a presidential pardon in 2019 to tell all.

Daphne Caruana Galizia, an investigative journalist, died in a car bomb explosion outside her home in Bidnija in October 2017.

Theuma has testified that Fenech told him to make arrangements with the Degiorgio brothers to get rid of Caruana Galizia because of information she was going to publish about his uncle Ray. However, Theuma said that he later understood that the information was related to Fenech and not his uncle. Theuma told investigators he did not know what this information was.

Theuma got in touch with Alfred Degiorgio and a price of €150,000 was agreed for Caruana Galizia's murder. Theuma gave the go-ahead for the murder after the 2017 general election result when Fenech told him to "get on with it".

Alfred, his brother George, and their associate Vince Muscat were arrested in December 2017 and charged with carrying out the murder.

In February this year, Muscat admitted guilt and was sentenced to 15 years in prison after a plea bargain agreement. Proceedings against the Degiorgio brothers are continuing.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello is hearing the compilation of evidence against Fenech.

The prosecution is being led by Superintendent Keith Arnaud and Inspector Kurt Zahra, assisted by the Attorney General.

The defence lawyers are Marion Camilleri, Gianluca Caruana Curran and Charles Mercieca.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are appearing parte civile for the Caruana Galizia family.

