Nine cars and eight shopfronts damaged in Mellieħa vandalism spree

Nine cars and eight shopfronts have been vandalised in Mellieħa, with the culprit arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning.

According to police, a 25-year-old man from Syria was seen throwing rocks at parked cars and shopfronts along Triq il-Marfa.

Police were informed of the vandalism at 3am, at which point Qawra District Police went on site to evaluate the situation.

While no one was found at the site of the scene, police were given a description of the man, and began searching for him in the area.

After half an hour of searching, police noticed a man walking towards Xemxija. He fit the description given.

The man was stopped, arrested, and taken to the lock-up at the Police Headquarters in Floriana.

The affected cars and shopfronts were situated along Triq il-Marsa, Triq Ġorġ Borg Olivier and Triq il-Kbira.

Investigations are ongoing.