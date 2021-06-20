Motorcyclist injured in traffic accident at St Paul's Bay

A 72-year-old has been left with serious injuries following a traffic accident at Triq Dawret San Pawl, St Paul's Bay.

According to police, the accident took place at 9am and involved a collision between a Mercedes car and Kawasaki motorcycle.

The car was being driven by a 43-year-old South African national from Naxxar, while the motorcycle was being driven by a 72-year-old Maltese man from Ħamrun.

The motorcyclist was given first aid on site and taken to Mater Dei via ambulance for further treatment. He is suffering from serious injuries as a result of the accident.

Police investigations are ongoing, while Magistrate Monica Vella has appointed an inquiry into the matter.