Degiorgio brothers file multiple cases over rejection of pardon

George Degiorgio and Alfred Degiorgio have filed two cases attacking the decision to refuse their request for a presidential pardon.

However, during the first sitting, there was a heated debate on whether the cases could proceed or not.

The brothers are charged with murdering journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Lawyer Stefano Filletti, representing the President George Vella, raised the issue that the law did not allow this type of suit against the president.

The law clearly stated that “no civil action can be taken against the President of Malta for acts done in the performance of his duties”. Given that suits could not be filed against the President of Malta, it was requested that the Courts declare the President of Malta as non-suited.

State Advocate Chris Soler highlighted the fact that several preliminary pleas were raised, which had to be addressed before proceeding with the case, among them the fact that the decision to refuse a presidential pardon was not an administrative decision which at law could be challenged in Court.

Lawyer William Cuschieri, appearing for the Degiorgios, declared that these were tactics to delay the case and declared that in this case, he did not have much evidence to produce. However, he declared his willingness to review his position with respect to the President of Malta.

The Court invited Cuschieri to review his position and, during the next sitting, ordered the State Advocate to present its evidence on the preliminary pleas.

On Monday, the government advised Vella against granting a pardon to the Degiorgio brothers for a second time.

On 26 April, the Degiorgio brothers had sent another letter to Vella, making a second request for a pardon after the first one had been rejected.

“That the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth are revealed, and all those involved are brought to justice” does not only interest the Degiorgios but is in “everybody’s interest,” the brothers had said in their letter.

The Degiorgio brothers claim to have information implicating a former minister as a mastermind in the Caruana Galizia murder, as well as information about other serious crimes. They also claim that a sitting minister was involved in the HSBC heist of 2010.

