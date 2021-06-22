Two workers hospitalised after accident at Floriana construction site

Two workers were hospitalised following an accident at a construction site in Floriana.

The accident occurred at 10am in the vicinity of Vincenzo Dimech, Floriana.

The victims were two men aged 40 and 24, both from Bangladesh.

Police said they were involved in an accident when a stone fell on them.

Both were taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment. The 40-year-old suffered severe injuries, and the 20-year-old sustained slight injuries.

Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras has been appointed to the inquiry.

A police investigation is ongoing.