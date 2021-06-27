Ambulance involved in Tal-Barrani crash, one man injured

A 26-year-old man from Paola has been seriously injured after losing control of his Daihatsu Coure and crashing into an ambulance in Tal-Barrani road, Zejtun.

Police said the accident happened at around noon.

Preliminary investigations showed the man lost control of his vehicle, before overturning and crashing into the private ambulance driven by a 28-year-old from Zabbar.

The 26-year-old was administered first aid on the site of the accident, before being transferred to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified on his injuries.

Duty magistrate Marseanne Farrugia has launched an inquiry. Police investigations are ongoing.