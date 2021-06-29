Electric scooter user hospitalised after being run over by car

A woman on an electric scooter sustained serious injuries after she was run over in Gżira at around 1:45am, police said.

The accident happened along Triq ix-Xatt and initial investigations showed that the French woman from Pietà was run over by a Volkswagen car. The driver of the car is a 23-year-old man from Pietà.

The woman was given first aid by a medical team from Mater Dei Hospital and was later certified to have suffered from serious injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.