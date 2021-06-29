menu

Electric scooter user hospitalised after being run over by car

Woman user of electric scooter is run over in Gżira

kurt_sansone
29 June 2021, 8:09am
by Kurt Sansone
The accident involving an e-scooter user happened at 1:45am on Tuesday in Gżira (File photo)
The accident involving an e-scooter user happened at 1:45am on Tuesday in Gżira (File photo)

A woman on an electric scooter sustained serious injuries after she was run over in Gżira at around 1:45am, police said.

The accident happened along Triq ix-Xatt and initial investigations showed that the French woman from Pietà was run over by a Volkswagen car. The driver of the car is a 23-year-old man from Pietà.

The woman was given first aid by a medical team from Mater Dei Hospital and was later certified to have suffered from serious injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.