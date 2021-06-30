Civil Protection Worker grievously injured in Qormi traffic accident

A 22-year-old Civil Protection Worker has been grievously injured after losing control of his vehicle on Wednesday afternoon.

The police said the accident happened at around 3:30 pm, in Wied il-Kbir, Ħal Qormi.

The 22-year-old from St Paul’s Bay lost control of his CPD vehicle, which fell a height of around one storey following the accident. A 37-year-old man from Zurrieq was also in the vehicle.

A medical team administered first-aid to the two men on the site of the accident, before taking them to Mater Dei Hospital, where they were certified for their injuries.

The 22-year-old was grievously injured, while the 37-year-old sustained no injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.