Court asked to admit Koħħu, Degiorgio brothers in Carmelo Abela HSBC libel case

Lawyer and PN MP Jason Azzopardi has asked a court to admit Vince Muscat, Alfred Degiorgio and George Degiorgio as parties in a libel case filed against him by minister Carmelo Abela over his claims that Abela was the inside man in a 2010 hold up at HSBC headquarters.

Abela had sued Azzopardi for libel over a Facebook post in which he claimed that Abela was promised €300,000 to provide criminals footage and access cards to be able to carry out a heist on HSBC Bank headquarters in 2010.

Abela has denied the claims. In his reply to the libel application, Azzopardi argued, amongst other things, that the publication amounted to fair comment.

At the time, Abela worked at the bank and also had access to the equipment that produced security access cards.

The claims of a “sitting minister” having been an accomplice were first made by Vince Muscat and Alfred Degiorgio – the alleged hitmen in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

However, Azzopardi outed the minister’s name in a Facebook post, which prompted Abela to file an urgent libel suit against the Nationalist MP.

Making reference to the men’s testimony and statements to the police, Azzopardi also pointed to various public statements by them in which they say that a sitting minister had been involved in several crimes, including the 2010 HSBC hold-up.

In October 2020, Vince Muscat’s lawyer had made it clear that his client had information about a present minister’s involvement in the crimes. A month later, he filed a judicial protest, arguing that this minister had a conflict of interest in deciding his request for a Presidential Pardon.

In February 2021, Muscat had indicated to the Police CID that the minister in question was instrumental in giving secret information, plans of the HSBC Head Office and vault access information in the lead up to the heist. These details included information about the place where the robbers met the minister and an ex-minister before May 2010.

The same sitting Minister was one of just 4 HSBC officials who worked at the Head of Security Office at HSBC Head Office “and as the Insurance Officer of HSBC, this employee - who is today a sitting Minister - knew on a daily basis the amounts of cash in the vault and the amounts in transit to it,” Azzopardi is claiming.

He pointed out that towards the end of May, the Degiorgio brothers had written to the Justice Commission of the EU and named Minister Carmelo Abela as their accomplice in the heist. They were directed to write to EUROPOL and did so a month later, asking for a meeting so as to pass on information about several crimes, amongst them the involvement of former minister Chris Cardona and minister Carmelo Abela in the 2010 hold up at HSBC.

In view of the gravity of the statements, it was in the national and public interest that Muscat and the Degiorgio brothers be admitted as parties in the case, said Azzopardi.

Lawyer Joe Zammit Maempel is representing Azzopardi. Lawyer Pawlu Lia is assisting Abela.