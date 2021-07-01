Alexandra Mamo, Ramon Mercieca selected as new police deputy commissioners

Alexandra Mamo and Ramon Mercieca have been appointed deputy commissioners, the police announced on Thursday.

Mamo will now be responsible for investigations and technical support, while Mercieca will be responsible for field and operational support.

Mamo will be the first woman to occupy the post, having served as assistant commissioner, leading the Financial Crimes Investigation Department having taken over from Ian Abdilla last year.

Under her purview, the FCID has investigated several high-profile money laundering and financial crime cases that have also resulted in prosecutions.

In an interview with MaltaToday last November, Mamo spoke of her determination to make the FCID a success. “We are in the middle of a tsunami, but I want to bring this ship to port, despite the tide being against us... The work is stressful and we are constantly under scrutiny, but I am determined to make this department a success,” she had said.

