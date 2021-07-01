Miriam Pace family on verdict: We never asked for 'vendetta'

Miriam Pace’s family have insisted they were never seeking “vendetta” for her death.

The statement was published by the family's lawyer David Bonello on his personal Facebook page on Thursday evening.

Earlier, the court declared that the two architects guilty of causing the death of Miriam Pace, who died in the rubble of her home, which collapsed following works on a construction site next door, saying they had “betrayed their oath of appointment as architects.”

The architects were declared guilty of causing Pace’s death through negligence and causing damage to neighbouring buildings.

Roderick Camilleri was sentenced to 480 hours of community service and a €10,000 fine, while Anthony Mangion was sentenced to 400 hours of community service and an €8,000 fine.

The court’s decision was met with widespread anger and disbelief, with people questioning the reasoning behind the magistrate’s decision to not imprison the architects.

Reacting to the outrage, the family said that it was never seeking “vendetta” against the accused.

“When asked what sentence should be handed to the accused, the family never suggested imprisonment for the architects,” Bonello said.

