Mosta youth admits to damaging cars and assaulting police whilst drunk

A young man who damaged two vehicles and assaulted police officers in acts of drunken bravado is to be sentenced next week, after pleading guilty to related charges.

20 year-old Mosta resident Cameron Andrew Lee Peek appeared before magistrate Astrid May Grima this morning, accused of willful damage to property, forcefully resisting two police officers in the line of duty, reviling or threatening the officers with the intent to intimidate or influence them in the execution of their duties, disobeying lawful orders, willfully disturbing the public peace and being drunk and incapable of taking care of himself in a public place.

The English-born accused, who told the court that he works for his grandparents’ company, pleaded guilty to the charges at the first opportunity.

The court observed that the majority of the charges were contraventions, but that the assault on officers was a serious offence, even if none of them were injured.

Peek’s lawyer, Joseph P Bonnici, also pointed out that the accused had a clean conviction sheet, had made an early guilty plea and was young.

Inspector Jonathan Cassar explained to the court that the accused had been drunk and belligerent at the time of the offences, “but when sober, at my office, he was completely different.” Luckily the police officers assaulted by the slightly built youth were not injured, he said. “The accused needs some help and prison won’t help him,” said the inspector candidly.

Bonnici added that it was clear that the accused had consumed alcohol in quantities which should not have been drunk. “I am not condoning his actions but given his tender age and his normal non-confrontational behaviour, these should be taken into account,” said the lawyer. “He wanted to show off. He was faced with two policemen and wanted to show off his capabilities,” said Bonnici.

When asked to by the court, the accused confirmed his guilty plea.

The magistrate put the case off for judgment on Monday morning. The accused will remain in custody till then.