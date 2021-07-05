menu

Motorcyclist grievously injured in Naxxar traffic accident

karl_azzopardi
5 July 2021, 11:35am
by Karl Azzopardi

A 33-year-old motorcyclist from Gzira was grievously injured in a traffic accident on Monday.

The police said the accident happened at around 6:15 am in Salini Road, Naxxar.

Preliminary investigations showed the 33-year-old was driving a Kawasaki motorcycle which was involved in a crash with a Toyota Hilux van.

A medical team took the motorcyclist to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified on his injuries.

The van driver, a 77-year-old from Mosta, sustained no injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

