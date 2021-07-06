Maksar compilation: Adrian Agius told police he was returning from a 'retreat' in Sicily

The court hearing the compilation of evidence against Robert and Adrian Agius, Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio has heard how one of the Maksar brothers had just returned from a ‘retreat’ in Sicily when he was arrested.

The men are charged over their involvement in the 2017 murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia and the 2015 murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop.

Police inspector Malcolm Bondin led the December 4 raid in 2017 on Anton Cachia, who held the keys to the Zebbug garage where Adrian Agius was arrested.

He testified that around 9:15am, while officers were searching the garage, the contents of which consisted mostly of cars and vehicle parts, a black car drove past.

In it, he recognized Adrian Agius, one of the Maksar brothers who was also the subject of an arrest warrant at the time.

The inspector called up Superintendent Keith Arnaud, who instructed him to proceed with Agius’s arrest should the suspect return. When the car did, in fact, return to make a second pass in front of the garage, Agius was arrested.

Agius had told the police that he had just returned from a retreat in Sicily and had stopped to check the garage after noticing the police cars parked nearby.

Former Assistant Commissioner Martin Sammut also testified today, telling the court that he had been on the explosion site in Bidnija within 8 minutes of receiving information about it. Being one of the first people on-site, he had grabbed a fire extinguisher from his car and tried to put out the flames engulfing Daphne Caruana Galizia’s car, but in vain. "My first reaction was to open the door of the car and put out the fire with the fire extinguisher in our car,” he said.

In the meantime, he had informed CPD units, and these were soon tackling the blaze themselves.

Soon afterwards, a man had come running down the road, who was recognized as Matthew Caruana Galizia. It was then that he had concluded that the person inside the car was Daphne, he said. Cross-examined by AG lawyer George Camilleri, he said the body in the car was not identifiable.

The Assistant Commissioner had spoken to Matthew Caruana Galizia, he said. “He was very agitated, and police were trying to calm him down.”

Sammut had helped preserve the crime scene while forensic experts and Europol officers examined it.

The court also heard Miguel Caruana, a friend of George Degiorgio, one of the hitmen who allegedly sent the SMS to activate the bomb that killed Caruana Galizia. He said he had been asked to top up Degiorgio’s mobile on the morning of the murder.

Caruana testified that he had received a call from Degiorgio at around 11:30am, and he had bought the requested top-up voucher from a Tarxien bazaar just before it closed for lunch.

He had scratched that voucher and sent the top-up code to Degiorgio via SMS, Caruana explained.

Two months after that, the police had searched Caruana’s home seized personal possessions which had not yet been returned by police, he said.

The last witness to testify this morning was a mother who witnessed the explosion at Bidnija while driving her infant daughter home from school.

Charlene Abela was driving down Bidnija valley when a car shot out of an alley, right in front of her.

Abela was then driving a few metres behind that car when she spotted a “spark, like a small explosion” beneath the car in front of her, at which point she had instinctively slowed down.

The other car had sped up and then suddenly exploded, a large piece of debris narrowly missing her car on the left-hand side.

As the victim’s car crashed into a field, she saw another vehicle driving in the opposite direction and barely missed the burning wreck.

Both herself and the driver, an elderly man, were in a state of shock, she said.

They had called the Mosta police station to report the incident. Abela was one of the first witnesses heard by the magisterial inquiry, testifying before it the next day. The case continues on Wednesday.