Drunk tourist broke into restaurant, believing it was open, court told

A drunk tourist who broke into a fast-food restaurant in St. Julians, thinking it was open, and then threatened police officers who intervened has been conditionally discharged and fined for not wearing a mask.

Matthias Christian Friedl, 29, from Austria, admitted charges of reviling and threatening two police officers on duty and disobeying their orders. He was also charged with disturbing the peace, violating private property and being drunk in public.

Prosecuting police Inspector Jonathan Cassar explained that Friedl had been drunk when he forced his way into the St. George’s road establishment at around 2am on Tuesday. The incident with the police officers had been minor, the court was told, and the accused had already reimbursed the restaurant owners for the damage he had caused.

The inspector informed the court the accused had refused legal assistance and had released a statement. In court today, the defendant declared that he was not insisting on his right to be assisted by a lawyer.

Friedl pleaded guilty, confirming his plea after the nature of the charges were explained to him.

Magistrate Doreen Clarke found the man guilty on his own admission of all charges against him, conditionally discharging him for 1 year. He was also fined €100 for not wearing a mask.