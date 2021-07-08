Man caught with 42 cannabis sachets thanks magistrate for two-year jail sentence

A man found guilty of possession of cannabis in circumstances which denoted it was not for his personal use has thanked a court as it jailed him for two years.

Abdiaziz Hassan Ibrahim, 30, from Somalia, who has no fixed address was arraigned under arrest before Magistrate Josette Demicoli by Police Inspector Jonathan Cassar this afternoon.

Ibrahim was charged with possession of the drug in circumstances which indicated that it was not solely for his own use, doing so within 100 metres of a place where young people habitually met and recidivism.

Inspector Cassar explained that district police in Paceville were on routine duty when they were informed that a man was causing a commotion. Officers had calmed the situation down but were later informed that the man was dealing drugs.

A search on his person was carried out and 42 sachets of cannabis were discovered in his backpack. Ibrahim told the police that he had stolen the drugs and that they were not cannabis grass, he said. However, subsequent tests confirmed that the substance in the sachets was, in fact, cannabis grass.

The court asked the accused what he was pleading to the charges. “Yes I’m guilty,” said the man, confidently. The court informed him that this would mean imprisonment – the court had no choice but to hand down a prison sentence, warned the magistrate.

“The drugs are mine for me,” he said. The court granted Ibrahim a few minutes to consult with his lawyer, after which he confirmed his guilty plea.

His lawyer, Charmaine Cherett, made submissions on punishment. The court explained to him for a third time that he faced imprisonment and a fine if found guilty, but the accused confirmed his plea and said he “accepted the court’s decisions, whatever it would be.” The court said it wanted to be 100% sure he understood his admission and the implications, offering him time to speak to his lawyer again.

Inspector Cassar informed the court that at first, the accused had claimed that the substance wasn’t cannabis and so a magisterial inquiry had to be appointed. The man had assumed responsibility for everything, however, said the inspector.

In his submissions on punishment, Inspector Cassar suggested that a punishment of two years and a fine would fit the crime. Cherrett argued that the man had admitted the charges at the earliest possible stage and had saved time for the court. “He did not hesitate to continue admitting. He assumes his full responsibility.” She agreed with the prosecution that two years would be appropriate in the circumstances.

Ibrahim was sentenced to imprisonment for two years, together with a €500 fine and ordered to foot the bill for the costs of the appointment of experts in the magisterial inquiry.

After receiving his sentence, Ibrahim thanked the magistrate and bowed with his hands together on his forehead before being led away to a waiting prison van and incarceration.