Motorcyclist injured in St Paul’s Bay accident

37-year-old hospitalized following Saturday night traffic accident

karl_azzopardi
11 July 2021, 9:15am
by Karl Azzopardi

A 37-year-old German motorcyclist who resides in Mellieha was grievously injured in a traffic accident on Saturday evening.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Burmarrad St Paul’s Bay at around 7:30 pm.

Preliminary investigations showed an impact had occurred between a Renault Clio driven by a 55-year-old man from Mosta, and the German’s motorcycle.

A medical team took the motorcyclist to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries. The car driver was not injured during the accident.

Police investigations are ongoing.  

