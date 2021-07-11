Motorcyclist injured in St Paul’s Bay accident

A 37-year-old German motorcyclist who resides in Mellieha was grievously injured in a traffic accident on Saturday evening.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Burmarrad St Paul’s Bay at around 7:30 pm.

Preliminary investigations showed an impact had occurred between a Renault Clio driven by a 55-year-old man from Mosta, and the German’s motorcycle.

A medical team took the motorcyclist to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries. The car driver was not injured during the accident.

Police investigations are ongoing.