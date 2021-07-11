Ambjent Malta workers injured in Sunday morning incident

Two Ambjent Malta workers were injured while carrying works in Qawra, the government said in a statement.

The workers were injured on Sunday morning after getting trapped between a vehicle they were using and another car.

The accident happened in Triq Ras il-Qawra while the workers were painting pedestrian railings.

The police are investigating the incident, with both workers hospitalised due to their injuries.

The Insebbħu Pajjiżna campaign is currently focusing on the St Paul’s Bay, Bugibba and Qawra areas, the government statement read, with work being carried throughout the day, even on weekends.

The Office of the Principal Permanent Secretary expressed solidarity with the workers and wished them a speedy recovery.