Last surviving foreigner in Dalli sisters money laundering case dies

Eloise Corbin Klein, the last survivor among the four foreign nationals accused of money laundering alongside the daughters of the former EU Commissioner John Dalli, has passed away.

The case resumed on Friday with the prosecution formally registering Corbin Klein's death. The prosecution explained that she passed away on Thursday, with a magisterial inquiry underway to determine the cause of death.

Klein's poor health was reported during a previous hearing of the case last month. That same hearing saw the presiding magistrate reprimanding the prosecution for not submitting adequate proof.

"It's not fair for the accused to turn up with no proof put forward by the prosecution, sitting after sitting," said Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo.

The Dalli sisters were formally charged in 2018 together with Corbin Klein, Charles Ray Jackson, Elizabeth Jean Jackson and Robert Mirchell McIvor. The latter four have all since passed away.

All six were charged with money laundering, misappropriation of funds, fraud, making a false declaration to a public authority and the falsification and use of falsified documents.

Gauci Borda alone is charged with failing to properly carry out her professional duties as an accountant and auditor.

During Friday's hearing, prosecuting inspector Hubert Cini presented to the court a list of witnesses to be summoned together with several letters rogatory to request the gathering of evidence by the United States authorities.

Further to this, the court upheld a request from the defence ordering the prosecution to submit a report that had been sent to local police authorities by the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF).

It was this report that set in motion the criminal investigations against Dalli's daughters.

The case will continue in September.

Lawyers Stefano Filletti and Stephen Tonna Lowell appeared as defence counsel for the Dalli sisters, while lawyer Arthur Azzopardi was defence counsel to Corbin Klein.