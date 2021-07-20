menu

Melvin Theuma rented Mosta flat to 2010 HSBC heist gang: 'I found Darren Debono, it-Topo, on the bed with blood on his thigh'

Pardoned middleman in the Caruana Galizia murder, Melvin Theuma testfiies in the compilation of evidence concerning the 2010 HSBC HQ heist and other high profile holdups

matthew_agius
20 July 2021, 10:21am
by Matthew Agius
Pardoned middleman Melvin Theuma (blue mask) is testifying on what he knows about the holdups on two HSBC branches and the Casino di Venezia
Melvin Theuma has told a court that he had rented a flat to one of the men accused of carrying out the failed HSBC headquarters heist in 2010 as the compilation of evidence reopened this morning.

Theuma testified in front of Magistrate Monica Vella in the compilation of evidence against Vince Muscat, il-Koħħu, and Darren Debono, it-Topo (not the footballer).

Theuma said that around the time of the Isle of MTV concert that was held on the Granaries in Floriana, Debono had asked him whether he had an apartment to rent.

"I rented a flat to him in Mosta for a month. It was in summer and the price was €300. Darren Debono paid for it," Theuma said, adding he could not recall whether Debono was accompanied by Alfred Degiorgio, known as il-Fulu.

The HSBC heist was carried out on the same evening in June 2010 when the Isle of MTV concert was happening in Floriana.

Theuma testified that on the day of the concert, he had been eating with his family and received a phone call from Debono.

"I went to my Mosta flat. As you go in on the left there is a bedroom. I found Darren Debono on the bed in his underpants, he had blood on his thigh. They told me that the police had shot him," Theuma told the court.

The witness said that Alfred Degiorgio had asked him to help treat Debono. "I said alright and left the flat and drove away. There were police in the vicinity," Theuma said.

Earlier, Theuma testified briefly in the compilation of evidence against Vince Muscat, insisting that he did not discuss the HSBC holdup with him. Theuma said he had known Muscat snce childhood and they discussed gambling.

Muscat, Debono and Fabio Psaila had been charged with the 2010 heist that ended in a firefight with police. The failed holdup had been part of a series of high profile heists carried out during that period, which included a €1 million haul of cash from the HSBC Balzan branch and an undisclosed amount from the Casino di Venezia.

Theuma's testimony in these cases is one of the conditions included in his presidential pardon to tell all on the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder and other cases. Theuma was granted a pardon in 2019 and his testimony was crucial to lead police to the alleged Caruana Galizia murder mastermind Yorgen Fenech.

Fenech has pleaded not guilty and the compilation of evidence against him is ongoing.

Vince Muscat, along with Alfred Degiorgio and George Degiorgio, had been charged with carrying out the Caruana Galizia murder. Earlier this year Muscat pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 15 years in jail after a plea bargain agreement.

The case against the Degiorgios is ongoing.

10:53 That's it for today. Thank you for following. A summary of proceedings will follow shortly Kurt Sansone
10:49 Lawyer Edward Gatt wants to cross-examine the witness at a later date. The court upholds the request and the sitting is put off for cross-examination until 4 August at 9:45am. Kurt Sansone
10:48 The inspector asks whether any further words were exchanged that day. “No,” Theuma says. Kurt Sansone
10:48 Theuma formally recognises Debono in the courtroom. Kurt Sansone
10:47 Theuma says that Alfred Degiorgio had asked him to help treat Debono. “I said alright and left the flat and drove away. There were police in the vicinity.” Kurt Sansone
10:47 Theuma: “I went to my Mosta flat. As you go in on the left there is a bedroom. I found Darren Debono on the bed in his underpants, he had blood on his thigh. Fredu (Alfred Degiorgio) told me that the police had shot him.” Kurt Sansone
10:46 The witness says during the time when the Isle of MTV concert was on at the Floriana Granaries, he was eating with his family and received a call from Debono. Kurt Sansone
10:45 Theuma says that a month before the holdup, Darren Debono came up to him and asked whether he had a flat for rent. “I don't remember exactly if he had Fulu (Alfred Degiorgio) with him. I rented a flat to him in Mosta for a month. It was in summer and the price was €300. Darren Debono paid for it.” Kurt Sansone
10:43 Theuma says that “about the HSBC”, it was at the same time as the Isle of MTV concert but did not know the year. Kurt Sansone
10:42 Inspector Joseph Mercieca, who is prosecuting, asks Melvin Theuma again about the three hold ups which he was connected to. “Vis-a-vis Darren Debono, what do you know?” Kurt Sansone
10:41 Darren Debono, it-Topo, enters the courtroom now before his scheduled time. The sitting begins again. Kurt Sansone
10:28 This blog will resume in an hour’s time. Kurt Sansone
10:27 The lawyers have no further questions and Theuma’s testimony ends here. He is now expected to come back at 11:30am to testify in the compilation of Darren Debono, it-Topo, who is also accused with the holdup. Kurt Sansone
10:27 Theuma: “[I’ve known him] Since we were children. I would speak to him about gambling.” Kurt Sansone
10:26 Testifying for under a minute, Theuma says he knows nothing of the accused. “Nothing. I know nothing about him. Fuq it-Topo...” he begins before lawyer Marc Sant interrupts to ask him how long he had known Muscat. Kurt Sansone
10:26 Vincent Muscat, il-Koħħu, who pleaded guilty to the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, is accused of participating in the holdups. Kurt Sansone
10:25 Melvin Theuma testifies briefly as the compilation of evidence over high profile holdups on two HSBC branches more than a decade ago continues before Magistrate Monica Vella. Kurt Sansone
10:23 Good morning. Kurt Sansone

 

 

