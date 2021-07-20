Man injured at University of Malta while carrying out works
The 54-year-old suffered injuries after falling from a ladder
A 54-year-old man is seriously injured after falling from a ladder while working at the University of Malta.
Police were informed of the incident at 10am, and subsequently went on site to carry out preliminary investigations.
The man, an Indian resident of Pietà, was taken to Mater Dei Hospital after receiving first aid from a medical team.
He was then certified to be suffering serious injuries.
Police investigations are ongoing.