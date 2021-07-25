menu

Youth seriously injured after falling on rocks at Tigné point

karl_azzopardi
25 July 2021, 1:07pm
by Karl Azzopardi

A 14-year-old Chinese youth was seriously injured after falling on rocks at the Tigné Point area in Sliema.

The police said the accident happened at around 10 pm on Saturday, and said that it is not yet clear what caused it.

It is not yet clear whether the 14-year-old tried to jump into the sea.

A medical team was called onsite, and administered first aid to the victim, before he was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

Civil protection department personnel were also called in at the site of the accident to assist the medical team.

Duty magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit has launched an inquiry and police investigations are ongoing.

