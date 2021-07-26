menu

Marsaxlokk bay evacuated after World War II bomb found

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit is currently on-site; it is not known at this time if the device is an unexploded bomb

26 July 2021, 1:57pm
by Laura Calleja

Marsaxlokk bay has been evacuated on Monday after a World War II bomb was found.

Beach-goers were evacuated by the Armed Forces of Malta after the district police were called.

Police said that the potentially explosive bomb was found at 11:15 am and is believed to be a device used in World War II.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit is also on-site; the operation appears to be underway.

It is not known at this time if the device is an unexploded bomb.

