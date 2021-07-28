Police investigators to testify in Yorgen Fenech constitutional bail case

The lead police investigators dealing with the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia will be testifying next month in a Constitutional case filed by Yorgen Fenech’s lawyers over the courts’ repeated refusals to grant him bail.

In separate ongoing proceedings, Fenech is accused of complicity in the 2017 murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

In the Constitutional application filed at the start of the case, Fenech argued that he had spent over 500 days in custody while still presumed innocent, on grounds that had no basis in law and which were unconstitutional.

Fenech’s lawyer, Charles Mercieca, declared the plaintiff’s evidence closed today, after summoning a court representative to exhibit copies of several bail requests made by Fenech and their decrees.

The documents include two bail applications from December 2019 and July 2021, a transcript of the testimony given by skipper Logan Woods before Magistrate Montebello in August 2020, as well as minutes of a court sitting, among other documents.

At the end of a brief sitting this morning, Madam Justice Miriam Hayman ordered the defendant State Advocate and joinder to the case, the Caruana Galizia family, to summon all their witnesses at the next sitting.

The court was told that the three remaining witnesses were investigators Superintendent Keith Arnaud, Inspector Kurt Zahra and Logan Woods, possibly also the skipper of the Gio, Yorgen Fenech’s Yacht.

The court ordered them to summon all three witnesses for the next sitting, which will be held on August 20.

Lawyers Marion Camilleri, Gianluca Caruana Curran and Charles Mercieca are appearing for Yorgen Fenech.

State Advocate Chris Soler represented the government.

READ ALSO: No sensitive documents were saved to Daphne Caruana Galizia's devices, her son testifies