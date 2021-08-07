What do vagrants, fortune-tellers, and streakers have in common? They’re illegal in Malta

Have you ever walked past a fortification and cut grass from its environs for whatever reason? If you did, you probably were unaware it is a crime.

And if you were booked for it, you’d have to appear in front of a magistrate, who will probably be dealing with a murder case just after your sitting.

Cutting grass in or about any fortification without permission is one of the lesser offences in the Criminal Code, which have now been depenalised and will be considered as an administrative offence. Throwing building material and rubbish in any ditch or near a fortification is another offence that has been depenalised.

Law Commissioner Antonio Mizzi has identified 40 minor offences at law that will now be determined by judicial commissioners rather than magistrates. The offences will still remain illegal but will be treated just like parking on a double yellow line and the cases determined by local tribunals.

But Mizzi’s exercise has lifted the lid on some of the lesser known offences that would surprise many.

Allowing any “insane person” under your custody “to go about at large” is an offence as is opening and keeping “any place for public divine worship” without a license.

Any person who “pretends to be a diviner, fortune-teller or an interpreter of dreams” and takes advantage of the “credulity of others, for the purpose of gain”, is illegal.

You probably know that rowdiness or bawling that disturbs the repose of people at night time is illegal but you’d be surprised to learn that if you leave a ladder exposed in the street or an open space could land you in trouble. Well, the law would consider the latter act as aiding thieves or wrong-doers to make improper use of the object.

But the list does not end here. Wearing a mask or disguise in any public place, quarrelling or fighting even in jest in the street to the annoyance or injury of passers-by and being naked or indecently dressed on the seashore or a public place, are all offences that will now be judged by local tribunals.

And in what is a remnant of times past by when animal transport was rife, it is illegal to drive animals “over a drawbridge” otherwise than at an amble.

Calling a doctor, surgeon, obstetrician, or priest, to attend to a person who has been falsely represented to be sick, is also a crime.

Leading “an idle and vagrant life” and begging in public places goes against the law as is running violently in a street or open space with the risk of injuring other people or running into them.

And teenagers better be advised that anybody over 15 years of age who uses playing equipment in a children’s playground is breaking the law and can end up in front of the justice commissioner.

Selection of offences that will be judged by local tribunals