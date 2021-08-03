OPM workers file judicial protest against employer over 'discriminatory' disturbance allowance

A group of OPM employees have filed a judicial protest against the Principal Permanent Secretary and the Permanent Secretary at the OPM in charge of European Funds, claiming discrimination.

The six employees who work on a fixed-term contract had originally been employed with the Foreign Ministry. Since being transferred to the OPM, however, they claim they are being discriminated against because they are not being paid a disturbance allowance for having to work from their office.

The judicial protest, signed by lawyer Christine Calleja, explains that some employees are allowed to work from home, and others are not. Those who must work from the office are entitled to a disturbance allowance, which they say is not being paid to the plaintiffs and other teleworkers.

There did not appear to be an objective reason for this distinction, said the workers, pointing out that it had only come into effect recently, as the allowance would always be paid under the previous fixed-term contracts. They called upon the defendants to stop this practice, describing it as “discriminatory and illegal”.

The court document formally brings this fact to the attention of the defendants and warns them that unless the practice is immediately halted, they will be holding them responsible for damages.