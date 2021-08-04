'They stole to feed themselves,' lawyer says as two admit to shoplifting

Two men will be sentenced tomorrow after pleading guilty to shoplifting from a supermarket in Marsaskala.

The men, construction worker Mario Campolo from Fgura and unemployed Sandro Mifsud, both 48 years old, pleaded guilty before magistrate Rachel Montebello to charges of simple theft, aggravated theft and two counts of attempted theft earlier today.

Inspector Clayton Camilleri explained to the court that the men’s crimes had all happened in August and that they had been captured on the supermarket’s CCTV.

The court gave them the opportunity to consult with their legal aid lawyer, Daniel Attard, and then confirm or withdraw their guilty plea. After duly consulting with the lawyer, they opted to confirm it.

In his submissions on punishment, Inspector Camilleri said he wanted to help the accused rebuild their lives and suggested probation and drug treatment orders for both. He pointed out that the men had admitted their guilt, even in their statements to the police, as well as at the arraignment stage.

Attard submitted that the men were hungry and had stolen food to feed themselves. Campolo needed help with drugs whilst Mifsud needed help because he suffered from a disability, said the lawyer, insisting that the pair wanted to change their lives and were applying for work.

Taking note of all this, the court announced that it would pass a sentence on the men tomorrow. They were remanded in custody in the meantime.