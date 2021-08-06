Criminal court to decide on fate of Turkish mothers this afternoon

A judge is to decide an appeal filed by two Turkish teachers who were jailed for passport offences last week, whilst claiming to be fleeing persecution in their homeland, later this afternoon.

Rabia Yavuz and Muzekka Deneri were sentenced to six months in prison after they admitted to using fake identification documents to transit from Greece to Belgium.

The case has garnered a lot of media attention because of the fact that the women were separated from their children, aged two and four, who were present at the sitting and who were severely distressed at seeing their mothers being led away to prison. The children are presently being cared for by Social Services.

The jailed pair changed their lawyer and filed an appeal, which started being heard today before Mr. Justice Aaron Bugeja.

The judge pointed out to both parties that there was a lack of evidence on which he is to decide the case, at one point candidly telling lawyer Etienne Savona from the Office of the Attorney General that “with regards evidence, in this case there is nothing, xejn, nil, zero, kaput.”

“I cannot accept new evidence at this stage,” the judge reminded the parties, saying that “tangible proof is almost non-existent and everything is in the air. I am looking for common ground.

“Secondly, the finding of guilt was on the use of false documents, but there were other documents in their possession. Have we established that these women are in fact who they say they are?” asked the court. The lawyer later told the court that he was informed that the fake documents were only the non-Turkish ID cards.

The court, leafing through the file and the documents, observed that there was some confusion as to the details in the charge sheet. “It’s a jigsaw puzzle,” commented the judge.

Neither was there an indication that the children spoke a language commonly spoken in Malta. “The parents do not speak English. The probability is no,” said Savona, in reply to a question by the court.

Answering another question, Savona said the women were not found to be carrying large sums of money, but said that a Shengen Information System alert had been issued on Deneri. However, the court was not provided with a copy of this alert and said that it alone would not constitute sufficient evidence, anyway.

The judge asked whether there was a division or some sort of arrangement for mothers and babies in prison. Savona explained that he did not know the structure of the prison and was unable to answer. The court said it was not aware of any equal treatment bench book, similar to that used in the UK.

The AG lawyer argued that giving a suspended sentence would effectively remove the deterrent against the use of false passports and create an imbalance in punishment even with the men who were arraigned together with them.

The police rushed their prosecution - Grima

But the women’s counsel, lawyers Jason Grima and Gianluca Cappitta argued that the AG was leaving out some of the facts. “They left Greece on false documentation and stopped to Malta in transit to Belgium,” he said. “They were not even aware of having to stop in Malta, thinking that the stopover would happen in Italy. The men with them were simply facilitators,” he added.

“The AG is saying that the sentence should not change because they are parents, as half of CCF’s inmates are parents. But their circumstances are different. You have two people here who were teachers, two children now under child protection services.”

“They left Greece because they were not given the protection they deserved because of their political leanings,” argued Grima.

The court pointed out that there was no evidence of this in the file. “It is a cold truth. I can choose to believe you or not believe you,” said the judge.

“The truth is that the police rushed their prosecution of the four people,” said the lawyer. The case file contained “just a few papers”, he said.

Even a simple search on the internet would reveal Erdogan’s human rights background, said Grima. The court pointed out again that there was no indication of their troubles with the Erdogan regime in the acts of the case. Yavuz had filed an application for asylum in Greece, observed the judge.

“That is an immensely bureaucratic and defective process,” Grima said, “which doesn’t give the desired protection to asylum seekers and refugees. They were seeking asylum because of persecution and not because they didn’t have money,” he pointed out.

“Today they have applied for asylum in Malta, as it was the first country that they were able to do so in. The case was a rushed one. In Greece, the only document they gave them was a document saying that they needed to leave the country within 6 months, which goes to show that they weren’t going to grant them asylum,” he said.

Mr. Justice Bugeja, looking at the case, said that the problem was not the decision by the magistrate, who he said was one of the best on the island, but the fact that it was an admission of guilt in summary proceedings. “That doesn’t leave you much to work with,” he observed.

Bugeja said that the appeal stage is one of revision. “Here the appeal court must leap into the abyss, qabza fid-dlam. It’s not on. I am constrained here to ask if it is true that they are who they say they are. An element of evidence must be here. Were they really members of Gulen and helped in the coup?”

Grima suggested that if the women’s asylum application was not upheld, then they could be prosecuted.

“If they made an asylum application and I am not in possession of any evidence. I must be careful in handing down judgment. Go slow. I only have this evidence,” said the judge, waving the thin folder.

Bugeja said he had already studied this case carefully due to its sensitivity. “The problem is that…the court isn’t going to decide on the circumstances, but on the punishment as it was the ground for the appeal.”

Grima clarified that he was not arguing that having children meant never going to prison, but that the children in this case were suffering needlessly.

On the deterrent argument, he said “a deterrent is good but a reformative element is more important. If you are escaping death, a six-month stint in jail is not a deterrent.”

The court lamented the absence of sentencing guidelines in such cases and pointed out that using false passports “is the only crime that is punished almost uniformly by our courts.”

Grima pointed out outliers where suspended sentences were handed out. “The court has the tools to impose community service, but this is not ingrained as a sentencing practise,” rued the lawyer.

In his submissions, lawyer Gianluca Capitta argued that the women’s arraignment had been a rushed one that deprived them of the opportunity to apply for asylum before arraignment.

He exhibited an exchange of emails sent from prison indicating that their intention was to apply for asylum.

The lawyer also pointed out that several sentences, both local and foreign, recognised that the Convention relating to the Status of Refugees article 31 stated that “the contracting state shall not impose penalties” on persons fleeing persecution.

The judgments say that in order for this article to apply, one need not arrive directly from the threatening country, explained the lawyer.

“Of note is the fact that three of these judgments, amongst them that of the ECHR, acknowledge that there is a defect in the process for asylum in Greece. You have people who left Greece using deceptive means and when they applied for asylum, Article 31 was applied.”

The court however said it could not make a pronouncement on article 31 without evidence “as it would be wrong either way.”

“I understand your argument, but it is dangerous to use it as a ground for appeal,” said the judge.

Today there is evidence of them applying for asylum said Cappitta, adding that he only wanted to bring this point to the attention of the court.

The court retired to chambers, saying that it would hand down judgment today at 3 pm.