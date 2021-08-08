Harley Davidson driver grievously injured in St Paul’s Bay traffic accident
Man hospitalised after losing control of his Harley Davidson motorcycle
A Harley Davidson driver has been grievously injured after losing control of his motorcycle in St Paul’s Bay.
The police said the accident happened at around 11:30 pm on Saturday in Triq
Il-Korp tal-Pijunieri.
Preliminary investigations showed the 47-year-old man lost control on his vehicle, and fell over.
He was administered first aid on the site of the accident by a medical team who later transferred him to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.
Police investigations are ongoing.