menu

Harley Davidson driver grievously injured in St Paul’s Bay traffic accident

Man hospitalised after losing control of his Harley Davidson motorcycle

karl_azzopardi
8 August 2021, 9:22am
by Karl Azzopardi
Triq Il-Korp tal-Pijunieri, St Paul’s Bay
Triq Il-Korp tal-Pijunieri, St Paul’s Bay

A Harley Davidson driver has been grievously injured after losing control of his motorcycle in St Paul’s Bay.

The police said the accident happened at around 11:30 pm on Saturday in Triq

Il-Korp tal-Pijunieri.

Preliminary investigations showed the 47-year-old man lost control on his vehicle, and fell over.

He was administered first aid on the site of the accident by a medical team who later transferred him to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is deputy online editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.