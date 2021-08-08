34 birds confiscated from Floriana open market

The police have confiscated 34 birds which were being sold illegally at the Floriana open market.

In a statement, the police said the animals were confiscated after officers from the Environmental Protection Unit and the Wild Birds Regulation Unit were carrying out inspections.

The hawkers were found to be selling bird species that cannot be sold, and were operating with licence.

The confiscated birds have been passed on to a state veterinarian, with police investigations still ongoing.

The two vendors will be charged in the coming days.