Matthew Caruana Galizia: ‘For me Keith Arnaud is a hero’

Matthew Caruana Galizia showered Keith Arnaud, the main investigator in his mother’s murder, with praise when testifying in court on Thursday.

“For me Keith Arnaud is a hero,” Caruana Galizia said under cross-examination by the lawyers of the man accused of masterminding his mother’s murder.

Yorgen Fenech stands accused of commissioning the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, who was killed in a powerful car bomb outside her house on 16 October 2017.

Caruana Galizia was being cross-examined by lawyer Charles Mercieca, who along with Gianluca Caruana Curran and Marion Camilleri is appearing for Fenech.

Asked whether he trusted Superintendent Keith Arnaud, who is the lead investigator on the case, with the notes and devices belonging to his mother, the witness described the police officer as “a hero”.

However, when pushed by the defence as to whether the notebook containing his mother’s notes had been given to the police, Matthew replied in the negative.

“Things of no relevance were not and will not be handed to the police,” he replied, adding that “our aim was to help with the investigation to the best of our ability”.

Asked specifically whether Yorgen Fenech’s name appeared on the notes, Matthew said no.

The questioning focussed also on a document that Caruana Galizia family compiled for the police in 2018 based on information taken from Daphne’s notes.

In the document, Matthew had highlighted 75 main subjects of interest for the murder and told the court that Fenech was the most important on the list.

Matthew Caruana Galizia had first testified in the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech last month. Caruana Galizia had said that no sensitive documents were saved to Daphne Caruana Galizia's devices and used his technical expertise to help his mother handle the large volume of data received when investigating Electrogas.

The defence asked about the leak of a cache of emails from Electrogas, which ended up in Daphne’s hands before the 2017 general election.

“When my mother first made contact with the source, files were shown and then the source starting passing the data through emails. This was in the beginning of 2017, between January and March 2017,” he testified.

Matthew reiterated that the data was received digitally and stored on an external hard drive. Matthew also confirmed under questioning that he was the one who took over the communication with the source and he used his own computer for the purpose. This was done because his mother was not tech-savvy.

The defence kept insisting that it was not possible to download data directly onto a hard drive without first storing it on a computer. But the witness said it was possible and that is what had happened.

Several questions put to the witness by the defence were deemed irrelevant by the court and overruled, including those where the lawyer appeared to be fishing for Daphne’s sources.

Matthew’s cross-examination by Fenech’s defence will now continue on 20 September.

Former OPM bodyguard refrains from answering

Earlier in the sitting, Kenneth Camilleri, a former police officer detailed as a security with then prime minister Joseph Muscat was called to testify.

The prosecution informed the court that Camilleri was not being investigated about the murder but on events that happened after the assassination.

The witness chose to avail himself of his right not to reply to incriminating question, giving very little information.

Camilleri was cross-examined by the defence but would not say whether he knew pardoned middleman Melvin Theuma and how.

Camilleri was a close friend to former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri and Theuma had testified in other sittings that after Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder, Camilleri had come to visit him to calm him down.

This was a time when Theuma was agitated because one of the murder suspects held in prison – Vince Muscat – started speaking to the police.

Theuma has claimed that it was his understanding that Camilleri was sent by Keith Schembri to calm him down and came with a promise that the three men charged with the murder until then would be given bail and €1 million each.

Background

The evidence against Fenech primarily rests on the testimony of Melvin Theuma, who acted as a middleman between the business magnate and the three men who carried out the assassination. Theuma had secretly recorded various conversations between himself, Fenech and others, and was given a presidential pardon to tell all in 2019.

Caruana Galizia was murdered on 16 October 2017, just after leaving her house in Bidnija. A bomb placed inside her car was detonated remotely by an SMS.

One man, Vince Muscat, pleaded guilty to the murder in February this year and was sentenced to 15 years in prison after a plea bargain agreement.

Courtroom players

Magistrate Rachel Montebello is presiding.

Superintendent Keith Arnaud and Inspector Kurt Zahra are prosecuting, aided by Deputy Attorney General Philip Galea Farrugia.

Fenech’s defence lawyers are Marion Camilleri, Charles Mercieca and Gianluca Caruana Curran.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are appearing parte civile for the Caruana Galizia family.