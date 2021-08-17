Lawyer decries 'witch hunt' as woman charged with money laundering

A former medical assistant has been charged with money laundering offences in an arraignment described by her lawyer as a “witch hunt.”

Maria Magdalena Sultana, 45, from Ghaxaq, pleaded not guilty before magistrate Monica Vella this afternoon; in a sitting repeatedly interrupted with loud outbursts by the accused.

Her lawyer, Jonathan De Maria, opposed the imposition of a freezing order – a legal requirement under anti-money laundering laws. Prosecuting lawyer Sean Xerri De Caro pointed out that it was required by law and that the court must impose the order, at which point the woman shouted, “I have nothing!” as she sobbed loudly in court.

De Maria told the court that he was sorry to see that in Malta, once the prosecution allege money laundering in order to freeze funds of people accused of any crime, the courts immediately acquiesced.

“They will take my house!” screamed Sultana, as De Maria reminded the court of the presumption of innocence. “The court must be certain it is not going to breach the human rights of persons accused. Before the court imposes a freezing order, it must take into account whether one of the requisites of the Act are present and not do so beforehand,” he said.

The magistrate clarified for the defence that the freezing order would not affect the woman’s social security payments and that the law allowed her to use up to €13,000 of her funds annually.

Xerri De Caro reminded the court that the law shifted the onus of proof onto the accused in such cases.

“The accused has a criminal past,” said the prosecuting lawyer to loud protests by the defendant.

De Maria argued that the woman needed to pay her rent and utility bills.

He then asked that the press and public be sent out during his submissions on bail. The court immediately upheld the request.