menu

Man falls three storeys in Msida, seriously injured

Man hospitalised after falling from a height of around three storeys into the yard of a private residence

karl_azzopardi
22 August 2021, 11:46am
by Karl Azzopardi

A 32-year-old Venezuelan man has been hospitalised after falling a height of three storeys in Msida.

Preliminary investigations by the police showed the accident happened at around 6:00 am, after the man fell into the yard of a private residence in Triq tal-Qroqq, Imsida.

The man was administered first aid, before being rushed to Mater Dei Hospital. There he was certified as suffering from serious injuries

Magistrate Rachael Montebello has launched an inquiry.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is deputy online editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.