Man falls three storeys in Msida, seriously injured

A 32-year-old Venezuelan man has been hospitalised after falling a height of three storeys in Msida.

Preliminary investigations by the police showed the accident happened at around 6:00 am, after the man fell into the yard of a private residence in Triq tal-Qroqq, Imsida.

The man was administered first aid, before being rushed to Mater Dei Hospital. There he was certified as suffering from serious injuries

Magistrate Rachael Montebello has launched an inquiry.

Police investigations are ongoing.