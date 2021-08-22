Man falls three storeys in Msida, seriously injured
Man hospitalised after falling from a height of around three storeys into the yard of a private residence
A 32-year-old Venezuelan man has been hospitalised after falling a height of three storeys in Msida.
Preliminary investigations by the police showed the accident happened at around 6:00 am, after the man fell into the yard of a private residence in Triq tal-Qroqq, Imsida.
The man was administered first aid, before being rushed to Mater Dei Hospital. There he was certified as suffering from serious injuries
Magistrate Rachael Montebello has launched an inquiry.
Police investigations are ongoing.