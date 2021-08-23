Elderly woman dies after fire breaks out at Tarxien residence

An 81-year-old woman has died after a fire broke out at a private residence in Tarxien on Monday morning.

The accident occurred at 6:45am in Triq Betta.

The woman, identified as Lonza Busuttil, was asleep in her bed on the second floor with the family dog when the fire broke out. Both Busuttil and the family dog died from smoke inhalation.

In a post on Facebook, the Mayor of Tarxien, Joseph Abela Galea, said that the village had woken up to great misfortune.

"The Busuttil family lost their dear mother as well as their home. They don't even have a front door left," Abela Galea said while appealing for the donations.

A magistral inquiry is underway.