Luqa woman admits to stealing cash and food, from young couple's home

A 53-year-old woman from Luqa has been handed a suspended sentence, after pleading guilty to breaking into and robbing a young couple’s Qormi home.

Glorianne Cutajar was charged with aggravated theft, handling stolen goods and recidivism, during her arraignment before magistrate Marseanne Farrugia earlier today.

Police Inspector Kevin Pulis told the court how the woman had stolen around €9000 in cash, as well as food and supplies during the break-in. The victims were a young couple who had saved up the money to spend on finishing for the home that they had bought together, the court was told.

Lawyer Kris Busietta, defence counsel to the accused, entered a guilty plea.

In his submissions on the punishment, the lawyer pointed out that the woman had already refunded €2000 of the stolen money to the victims.

The court sentenced Cutajar to 18 months in prison, suspended for three years. It also ordered her to repay the rest of the money within six months.

Lawyers Matthew Xuereb and Roberto Spiteri appeared parte civile for the victims.