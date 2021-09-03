[LIVE] Yorgen Fenech weapons case: Tumas magnate accused of dark web purchases

The compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech regarding the purchase of weapons from the dark web begins this morning.

Magistrate Nadine Lia was selected by lot to hear the case.

Lia’s selection will mean heavy scrutiny on the magistrate, who had previously been obliged to recuse herself from hearing the inquiry into Melvin Theuma’s phantom job and the compilation of evidence against the alleged Caruana Galizia bomb makers due to her family ties to Pawlu Lia, one of the principal lawyers to former prime minister Joseph Muscat.

Fenech, the man accused of plotting the murder of the journalist, was charged with buying weapons in breach of the Arms Act and without having the necessary licence from the Police Commissioner.

It had been confirmed in court that on 25 November 2018, Fenech attempted to purchase automatic weapons, cyanide, grenades together with some 800 rounds of ammunition.

Fenech is pleading not guilty to all charges.

