Prosecutors detail Yorgen Fenech money laundering case

Yorgen Fenech’s lawyers have denounced what they described as a ‘frenzy to persecute’ their client as a court heard money laundering charges against him appeared half-baked.

The magistrate hearing the money laundering case recently filed against Yorgen Fenech is to decree on whether or not there are sufficient grounds, at first glance, for him to stand trial.

Fenech is accused of laundering and misappropriating funds from a company which he owns with his uncle Ray Fenech.

Presiding magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech turned down a recusal request filed by Yorgen Fenech’s lawyers as the case was called this morning.



Lawyers Cinzia Azzopardi Alamango and Marthese Grech from the Office of the Attorney General summoned the investigating police officer, Inspector Brian Camilleri to the stand, who read at length from WhatsApp chats between Fenech and others, which he said gave rise to suspicion of criminal plans.

This hours-long endeavour exasperated the magistrate who pointed out that a summary could have been read out in court as the chats themselves were to be presented as evidence.

Magistrate Frendo Dimech was also incredulous at the fact that there was no request to close the inquiry yet and said that this was unlikely to be completed by the next sitting.

From online gaming activity, €5,000 went to Nicholas Cachia's account. Meanwhile €40,000 went into another account belonging to a third party, said the inspector.

However cross-examined by defence lawyer Charles Mercieca, the inspector could not say what had led to the investigation. “Was it a report or a criminal complaint by an injured party?” asked the lawyer. There was none, replied the inspector.

Neither could he immediately say what the predicate offence – the offence which necessitates the laundering of money – was. After much to-ing and fro-ing the inspector said it was “fraud and misappropriation.”

Nor was Ray Fenech, who holds 50% of the company allegedly defrauded, spoken to by the police. The fraud was flagged internally by the company’s auditor, explained Camilleri.

Later, after the court tried once again to identify the predicate offence, the inspector said that he could not tie the charges to any offence “at this stage.”

Lawyer Cincia Azzopardi Alamango, from the Attorney General's office, argued that the messages indicate that there were attempts to conceal things. It emerges that Fenech was aware of the messages and was giving instructions on how to work this system, she said. The lawyer noted that there was a particular chat where Yorgen Fenech asked "how much did we launder?", and goes on to say "so that no questions are asked". The prosecution says they are basing themselves on the chats and emails.

Lawyer Charles Mercieca, appearing for Fenech together with lawyers Gianluca Caruana Curran and Marion Camilleri, denounced what he described as a “frenzy to persecute Yorgen Fenech and those around him”. He decried the fact that people were being held in custody on the basis of messages which hadn’t been presented in court.

Mercieca said that it resulted from the investigating officer's testimony that the amounts allegedly laundered are €5,000 and €40,000 and that these amounts were not tied to any criminal activity that can be attributed to the accused.



"This act, of arresting a person and charging them in court should be done seriously and with great diligence and attention to the fundamental rights and dignity of the person," he argued, adding that Fenech would be taking “the necessary measures to protect his rights at law” – effectively declaring that another Constitutional case will be filed by Fenech.