Woman dies after being hit by motorcycle in Gzira

A woman died on Wednesday evening after being hit by a motorcycle in Gzira.

The identity of the woman is still not known at this time.

The accident occurred at 2:15am in Triq ix-Xatt.

Police said the victim was hit by a Kymco motorcycle being driven by a 43-year-old Zebbug resident.

She was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment. However, she was certified dead sometime after arrival.

Magistrate Astrid May Grima has been appointed to the inquiry.

A police investigation is ongoing.