Police search for motorcyclist who hit e-scooter and failed to stop

Police are searching for a motorcyclist who hit a man on an e-scooter in St Julian's on Sunday evening and kept driving

13 September 2021, 8:02am
The accident occurred at 10:30pm in Manuel Dimech Street
Police are searching for a motorcyclist who hit a man on an e-scooter in St Julian's on Sunday evening and kept driving. 

The accident occurred at 10:30pm in Manuel Dimech Street.

Police said the victim, a 35-year-old Italian, was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment. 

He was later certified to be suffering from serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing. 

