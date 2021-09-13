Police search for motorcyclist who hit e-scooter and failed to stop
Police are searching for a motorcyclist who hit a man on an e-scooter in St Julian's on Sunday evening and kept driving
Police are searching for a motorcyclist who hit a man on an e-scooter in St Julian's on Sunday evening and kept driving.
The accident occurred at 10:30pm in Manuel Dimech Street.
Police said the victim, a 35-year-old Italian, was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.
He was later certified to be suffering from serious injuries.
A police investigation is ongoing.