Two on trial for trafficking 2kg cannabis resin in 2014

The trial by jury of Tarxien resident Tony Curmi, 38, began this this morning.

Curmi is indicted for trafficking 2kg of cannabis resin and aggravated possession of the illegal substance.

He had been arrested in November 2014 by police acting on a tip off that drugs were being sold by Curmi.

A search of his car returned no drugs but officers placed a garage he used under surveillance, eventually spotting another man – who is still awaiting trial on similar charges – leaving the garage carrying a white bag.

Police had stopped the man and found the cannabis resin in the bag. A search of the garage returned weighing scales and small empty sachets used in drug trafficking.

Lawyers Anthony Vella, Sean Gabriel Scerri De Caro from the Office of the Attorney General are prosecuting.

Lawyers Edward Gatt, Mark Vassallo and Ishmael Psaila are defence counsel.

Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera is presiding.