Keith Schembri’s wife charged with money laundering, granted bail

Josette Schembri Vella, the wife of former Chief of Staff under Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, Keith Schembri, will be charged with money laundering accusations later this afternoon, MaltaToday has learnt.

Charges will also be brought against a company.

The police said that the 45-year-old will be charged following investigations by the FCID.

The prosecution will be led by Antoine Agius Bonnici and Andrea Zammit from the Attorney General’s Office, who will be assisted by police inspectors Lianne Bonello and Ian Camilleri.

Schembri Vella is to appear before Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit.

Keith Schembri is also accused of money laundering and other financial crimes.

More to follow.