Malta police, British High Commission sign MOU to enhance policing services

The Malta Police Force and the British High Commission have signed a memorandum of understanding for the further enhancement of policing services in Malta.

In a statement, the police said the MOU concerns “the provisions of support in

ongoing reforms and towards the advancement of the human resources” within the force.

Working with the UK National Police Chiefs Council, the Malta Police Force will be able to draw on expertise in community policing, digitalisation and police officer professional development from 43 territorial police and law enforcement organisations in the UK and the UK College of Policing.

The UK National Police Chiefs’ Council will also provide strategic and technical cooperation and assistance to the Malta Police Force for its Transformation Strategy 2020-2025.

The Commissioner of Police Angelo Gafà said the police force’s transformation strategy is now in an advanced stage and “providing concrete results in relation to the investigative roles and the policing services.”

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said the ministry is committed in sustaining the police force with all the needed support.

The British High Commissioner Katherine Ward recalled the historic ties between UK and Malta Police, and their close cooperation in the fight against international organised crime.

