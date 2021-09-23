Cocaine and cutting agents found inside Maksar brother's car, court told

Cocaine and cutting agents used with heroin were found inside a car belonging to Adrian Agius, a court has been told as it heard the compilation of evidence against four men accused of involvement in the murders of Daphne Caruana Galizia and Carmel Chircop.



Court expert Godwin Sammut told magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo that a brownish powder found in a car belonging to Adrian Agius turned out to be a mixture of paracetamol and caffeine. These were often used as cutting agents in the sale of heroin, he said.



Sammut was testifying in the compilation of evidence against brothers Adrian and Robert Agius, known as Ta’ Maksar, and their associates Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio (iċ-Ċiniż).



Sammut explained that he had been asked to analyze three evidence bags containing powder suspected to be an illicit substance.



The expert explained that the light brown powder was first passed through a screening test which indicated that heroin could be present, but that further tests provided a negative result for heroin. The two other bags contained a combined total 4.08g of cocaine with 22% purity, Sammut told the court.



Asked by prosecutor lawyer George Camilleri from the Office of the Attorney General what cutting agents are, Sammut said that the heroin sold on the street “is usually cut with adulterants, which are normally paracetamol and caffeine.”



Several other witnesses also testified today, including lawyer Louis Degabriele representing BOV, a GO Plc representative and an engineer who valued the cars owned by the accused. The court heard how the vehicles in question were valued at between €38,000 and €90,000 each, being worth some €260,000 in total.



The Agius brothers stand accused of supplying the bomb used to kill journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017 while George Degiorgio is facing separate proceedings over the murder of the journalist together with his brother Alfred Degiorgio, known as ‘il-Fulu’.



Lawyer Carmel Chircop was shot dead outside his garage on 8 October, 2015. Agius is charged with commissioning the murder, while his associates Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio are accused of carrying it out.



Lawyers Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin are defence counsel to the Agius brothers and Vella. Lawyer William Cuschieri is appearing for George Degiorgio.



Lawyer George Camilleri is representing the Attorney General in the proceedings, while Superintendent Keith Arnaud and Inspectors Shawn Pawney and Wayne Camilleri are prosecuting.



Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are appearing parte civile for the Caruana Galizia family, while lawyer Vince Galea is appearing for the Chircop family.