The police have said that at around 3:30pm on Thursday afternoon, a woman was hit by a car while crossing the road next to Port De Bombes in Triq Sant'Anna in Floriana.

The woman, a 31-year-old Chinese Ħamrun resident, was taken urgently to Mater Dei hospital.

The car, a Toyota Vitz, was driven by a 22-year-old Maltese man from Valletta.

The woman’s condition is still unknown.