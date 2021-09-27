Man wanted in US for bribery, fraud and money laundering arrested in Malta

A 68-year-old man wanted in the US over bribery, fraud and money laundering has been arrested by Maltese police and will be charged in court.

The man arrived in Malta on Sunday evening and was arrested on Monday morning after a joint operation by the Maltese and American authorities.

Police from the international relations section arrested the man and he is expected to be arraigned in the coming hours.

The prosecution will be led by inspectors Robinson Mifsud and Omar Zammit.