Construction worker ‘dumped’ on the road by boss after two-storey fall

A man, who fell two storeys on a building site he was working on, was ‘dumped’ by his boss on the side of the road, instead of being taken to hospital.

In a Facebook post, passer-by Caroline Galea said the injured man was apparently working without a permit. She also said the man was scared the incident would land him in prison.

“The scared, seriously injured man kept sobbing, saying he didn't want to die and didn't want to go to prison. He kept saying help over and over again. He was too scared to say who had done this to him,” wrote an eye witness of Facebook.

On a video uploaded by Galea, the man can be heard sobbing and pleading that he doesn’t want to go to prison.

A witness applauded the police and the medical team for attending to the injured man.

The police said community police doing rounds in the assisted the man at around 12:00pm at Triq Selmun in Mellieħa to assist the man, and confirmed that he suffered grievous injuries.

The news shocked and brought the condemnation of many, including PN and Opposition Leader Bernard Grech.

Police investigations are currently ongoing.

Byron Camilleri - 'No worker should be treated this way'

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri condemned the act, and said that no worker should be treated in this way.

He wished a speedy recover to the victim and said that he expects anyone responsible to suffer the consequences.

MEA - 'such abusive actions are unacceptable in a civilised society'

The Malta Employers’Association condemned without reservation the incident and said that such abusive actions are unacceptable in a civilised society.

It appealed to the police to conduct the necessary investigations to establish what happened and to bring anyone responsible to justice.