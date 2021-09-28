Updated | Construction worker dumped on the road: police questioning a man

Updated at 5:20 pm with police statement

The police are questioning a man over his involvement in an incident which saw an injured migrant worker dumped on the curb in Mellieha.

They said the 32-year-old Ghanaian man was found by community police in Triq Selmun, Mellieha.

The incident was brought to light by passer-by Caroline Galea, who spotted the injured man.

“The scared, seriously injured man kept sobbing, saying he didn't want to die and didn't want to go to prison. He kept saying help over and over again. He was too scared to say who had done this to him,” she said in a Facebook post.

On a video uploaded by Galea, the man can be heard sobbing and pleading that he doesn’t want to go to prison.

Preliminary investigations by the police showed the man fell two storeys while working on a construction site in Triq Dun Franġisk Sciberras, Mellieħa.

A man is being questioned by the police over his involvement in the incident. Investigations are ongoing.

The news shocked and brought the condemnation of many, including PN and Opposition Leader Bernard Grech.

Byron Camilleri - 'No worker should be treated this way'

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri condemned the act, and said that no worker should be treated in this way.

He wished a speedy recover to the victim and said that he expects anyone responsible to suffer the consequences.

MEA - 'such abusive actions are unacceptable in a civilised society'

The Malta Employers’Association condemned without reservation the incident and said that such abusive actions are unacceptable in a civilised society.

It appealed to the police to conduct the necessary investigations to establish what happened and to bring anyone responsible to justice.

Malta Chamber - 'a vile lack of humanity'

The Malta Chamber similarly condemned "the vile lack of humanity shown earlier today" towards the affected worker.

"The Chamber has always advocated fair and equal treatment of all workers regardless of nationality across all sectors of the economy," the statement reads.

It called on all relevant stakeholders and authorities to immediately carve out a strategy to tackle the issue holistically.