Contractor questioned about abandoned migrant worker identified as Glen Farrugia

Glen Farrugia, one of two shareholders and a director of the company J&G Farrugia Contractors, has been questioned by the police in relation to the incident involving the migrant construction worker who was left injured side of the road in Mellieħa.

There was public outrage on Tuesday over the video posted to Facebook that showed a worker left on a Selmun roadside pavement after having allegedly fallen a two-storey height in a construction site.

The incident was brought to light by passer-by Caroline Galea, who spotted the injured man. In the video uploaded by Galea, the man can be heard sobbing and pleading that he doesn’t want to go to prison.

The police later confirmed that a 32-year-old Ghanian national was grievously injured on a construction site in Triq Dun Franġisk Sciberras, Mellieħa. The works on site are managed by J&G Farrugia Contractors Limited.

The video led to widespread condemnation across the board, with several employer organisations, Prime Minister Robert Abela, Opposition leader Bernard Grech and President George Vella calling for justice.

It is unclear whether Farrugia is being questioned as a director of the company responsible for the construction site where the worker was injured or as the person who actually dumped the worker on the roadside.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.