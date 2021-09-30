menu

[LIVE] Glen Farrugia to face charges over 'dumped' migrant worker incident

We are reporting live from court where contractor Glen Farrugia is to face charges in relation to an incident involving a grievously injured migrant construction worker who was 'dumped' on the road side

matthew_agius
30 September 2021, 10:13am
by Matthew Agius
Glen Farrugia being escorted to court under arrest (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
11:02 Farrugia has just been driven to court under arrest. Kurt Sansone
11:02 Our senior court reporter Matthew Agius will be following proceedings as police charge building contractor Glen Farrugia over the incident in which a migrant worker was injured on a construction site and abandoned by the side of the road. Kurt Sansone
11:00 Good morning. Kurt Sansone

Glen Farrugia, one of two shareholders and a director of the company J&G Farrugia Contractors, is being arraigned in court in relation to an incident involving a migrant construction worker who was left injured side of the road in Mellieħa after a workplace accident.

Farrugia is expected to face criminal charges and several others related to breaches of occupational health and safety and labour market laws.

The incident sparked public outrage on Tuesday after a video posted to Facebook showed the worker, Jaiteh Lamin, 32, left on the pavement after having allegedly fallen a height of two-storeys on a construction site. Lamin was working without a permit for the construction company and his boss is alleged to have told him to say that he was hit by a car.

The incident was brought to light by a passer-by, who spotted the injured man and uploaded a video to Facebook in which the injured man can be heard sobbing and pleading that he doesn’t want to go to prison.

The video led to widespread condemnation across the board, with several employer organisations, Prime Minister Robert AbelaOpposition leader Bernard Grech and President George Vella calling for justice.

Farrugia denies the claims. His lawyers, Franco Debono and Matthew Xuereb said he was “cooperating with the police investigation.”

