No bail for poacher, 23, who shot four flamingos dead

The man accused of killing four Greater Flamingos, on Saturday morning, was arraigned this afternoon and denied bail.

Miguel Zammit, the 23-year-old from Gżira pleaded not guilty, with the prosecution objecting to a request for bail on the grounds that witnesses are still to testify.

The defence argued that the accused is not a recidivist and that he collaborated with the police. Magistrate Elaine Mercieca refused the request for bail and Zammit was taken to Corradino prison.

BirdLife Malta said that a bird watcher witnessed a flock of flamingos being shot down at Qawra Point, and called the police on the culprit.

Police said that a unit from the Armed Forces retrieved four flamingo carcasses, three from out at sea and one from land.